Dignari Wins DHS-Led Contest for Digital Wallet User Interfaces

Dignari

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate has named Dignari the winner of a contest that sought concepts on user interfaces for digital wallets.

The Virginia-based, woman-owned small business won the Digital Wallets Challenge, which was for UIs that deliver a quality user experience for digital wallet platforms, DHS said Monday.

DHS is using blockchain, distributed ledger technology and open standards to digitize and protect credentials, which are an element of digital wallets.

Anil John, technical director of the Silicon Valley Innovation Program at DHS, said his team partnered with graphic designers to develop a UI that supports DHS-specific use cases.

The challenge looked to identify a UI design that aligns with security, interoperability and visual consistency best practices.

DHS-partnered federal entities and international standards body World Wide Web Consortium evaluated the entries of Dignari and two other finalists of the challenge.

The department encouraged finalists to work with blockchain experts and standards organizations to inform the entries' final designs.