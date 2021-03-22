Unanet

DLA Selects Accent Controls for $72M Naval Material Distribution Contract

Mary-Louise Hoffman March 22, 2021 Contract Awards, News

DLA Selects Accent Controls for $72M Naval Material Distribution Contract
ACI

Accent Controls Inc. has won a five-year, $72.5 million contract to support a Defense Logistics Agency unit responsible for warehousing and distributing materials at Naval Base San Diego.

The agency received seven offers for the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity DLA Distribution San Diego support contract via a competitive acquisition process, the Department of Defense said Friday.

ACI's initial task order is valued at nearly $10.2 million.

Defense working capital funds for fiscal 2021 through fiscal 2026 will be used to pay for services under the IDIQ with an ordering period date of March 31, 2026.

North Kansas City, Missouri-based ACI offers material maintenance, supply chain management, transportation and base operation support services to the government sector.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Esri

Esri, Airspace Link Release Update for Cloud-Based Drone Mapping Software

Esri has partnered with Airspace Link to implement new situational awareness features into the former's end-to-end cloud-based drone mapping software tool. The new integration for the Site Scan for ArcGIS flight planner tool is designed to display data associated with a specified area including information on no-flight zones, special activities and controlled airspaces, Esri said Friday.

EA-18G Growler

Boeing Kicks Off Growler Aircraft Modification Effort for Navy

Boeing has commenced an effort to update the U.S. Navy’s fleet of EA-18G Growler aircraft, which operates to jam the communications of enemy forces. The company said Friday it will modify the aircraft's architecture in both mission system and structural aspects over a five-year period.

Apache helicopter

Army Posts Sources Sought Notice for Apache Manned/Unmanned Teaming Tech Production

The U.S. Army is looking for information on potential sources of production services for a manned/unmanned teaming platform designed to integrate with the Apache attack helicopter. The Army said in a sources sought notice posted Friday that it seeks vendors for follow on production of the MUMT-eXpanded system and its associated subsystems including upper receiver antennas, remotely operated video-enabled receiver modems and data link system processors.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved