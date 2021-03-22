DLA Selects Accent Controls for $72M Naval Material Distribution Contract

ACI

Accent Controls Inc. has won a five-year, $72.5 million contract to support a Defense Logistics Agency unit responsible for warehousing and distributing materials at Naval Base San Diego.

The agency received seven offers for the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity DLA Distribution San Diego support contract via a competitive acquisition process, the Department of Defense said Friday.

ACI's initial task order is valued at nearly $10.2 million.

Defense working capital funds for fiscal 2021 through fiscal 2026 will be used to pay for services under the IDIQ with an ordering period date of March 31, 2026.

North Kansas City, Missouri-based ACI offers material maintenance, supply chain management, transportation and base operation support services to the government sector.