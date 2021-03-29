Unanet

DOE Unveils New Investment in AI, Data Analytics; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Nichols Martin March 29, 2021 News, Technology

The Department of Energy will invest $29 million in new technologies that would help analysts process large volumes of information via artificial intelligence and similar approaches.

DOE said Friday it seeks new AI, machine learning, algorithms and other analytical tools that may support national security, climate and clean energy research.

The funding opportunity includes $21 million for machine learning development projects for data analysis. The remaining $8 million is allotted for algorithms that simplify analysis via random sampling.

Companies, research institutions, universities and national laboratories may apply for the opportunity.

“As research tools like computers or microscopes have gotten more powerful, the amount of data they can gather has gotten overwhelming—and scientists need new capabilities to make sense of it all,” said Jennifer Granholm, secretary of energy.

