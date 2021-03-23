Unanet

DroneShield, Trakka Test Integrated Counter-Drone System at Eglin Air Force Base

Nichols Martin March 23, 2021 News, Technology

DroneShield and Trakka Systems jointly demonstrated at Eglin Air Force Base a new technology designed to detect and counter unmanned aircraft system threats.

The vehicle-mounted Trakka Interceptor Package Solution or TIPS-C uses DroneShield's DroneSentry-C2 software to detect and track drones by providing a common operating picture within the local airspace, DroneShield said Monday.

The software gathers data from radio frequency systems, the RadarZero radar, the TrakkaCam TC-300 surveillance camera and other sensors to help security operators visualize the airspace.

The TrakkaMaps TM-100 mapping system works with an open architecture command and control platform to support TIPS-C's operation and navigation, while an artificial intelligence-driven computer vision engine allows the counter-drone offering to detect threats in real time.

A spectator of the demonstration said the TIPS-C integrated system comes in low size, weight and power form while still allowing both mobile and static users to detect and defend against drone threats.

