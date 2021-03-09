Unanet

Elbit Systems to Help Maintain Helmet Display Tech for Army Helicopter Pilots

Christine Thropp March 9, 2021 Contract Awards, News, Technology

Elbit Systems of America

The U.S. arm of Israel-based defense electronics company Elbit Systems has been tapped by the U.S. Army to sustain a helmet mounted display system being used by AH-64 Apache military helicopter pilots.

Elbit Systems of America will continue to provide maintenance and support services under an Army contract to ensure that the Integrated Helmet and Display Sighting Systems are mission-ready, the company said Tuesday.

IHADSS is designed to provide users with gimbaled night vision and cueing ability, and to enable alignment of weapons and missile seekers to pilot's line of sight.

Contract work will take place at a Talladega, Alabama-based component repair facility operated by the company's sustainment and support solutions business.

Chris Hickey, an Elbit Systems of America vice president, said the company has provided IHADSS overhaul and repair services for 17 years.

Aside from the Army, the company also caters to multiple military services in need of equipping their rotary- and fixed-wing pilots with HMDs.

