Ensco to Support DOT’s Railroad Tech Facility Under $571M Contract; Boris Nejikovsky Quored

Nichols Martin March 9, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Boris Nejikovsky President Ensco

Ensco will perform research, development, training and engineering work under a potential $571 million contract to help the Department of Transportation operate a government-owned facility dedicated to railroad technologies.

The company said Monday it will help DOT's Federal Railroad Administration modernize and expand the Pueblo, Colorado-based Transportation Technology Center, which houses research and development projects on ground transportation.

The effort also aims to make the facility capable of supporting other organizations in pursuit of transportation safety.

A group of transportation infrastructure organizations will support Ensco in the aspects of research, technology, facilities management and training.

Ensco also created the Center for Surface Transportation Testing and Academic Research, an academic consortium that will support TTC's research on all types of surface transportation.

“Ensco also looks forward to supporting the local Pueblo, Colo., economy by partnering with local leadership, universities and business, attracting visitors who participate in site activities and recruiting top technical talent to the area,” said Boris Nejikovsky, president of Ensco.

Work under the contract will run over a five-year base period and three five-year options.

