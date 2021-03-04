ERAPSCO to Produce AN/SSQ-125 Sonobuoys Under $71M Navy Contract Modification

ERAPSCO

A joint venture between Ultra Electronics and Sparton has landed a two-year, $71.3 million contract modification to manufacture and deliver up to 20,000 anti-submarine warfare acoustic sensors to the U.S. Navy.

The Navy will use the AN/SSQ-125 sonobuoys from ERAPSCO to conduct peacetime operations and annual training activities as well as ensure that there is enough supply for major combat operations, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The award was made under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for AN/SSQ-125 production and delivery. The military service will provide funding at the issuance of individual orders.

Fifty-one percent of work will take place in De Leon Spring, Florida, while the remaining 49 percent will occur in Columbia City, Indiana.

DOD expects the JV to wrap up work by March 2023.