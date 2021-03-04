Unanet

ERAPSCO to Produce AN/SSQ-125 Sonobuoys Under $71M Navy Contract Modification

Matthew Nelson March 4, 2021 Contract Awards, News

ERAPSCO to Produce AN/SSQ-125 Sonobuoys Under $71M Navy Contract Modification
ERAPSCO

A joint venture between Ultra Electronics and Sparton has landed a two-year, $71.3 million contract modification to manufacture and deliver up to 20,000 anti-submarine warfare acoustic sensors to the U.S. Navy.

The Navy will use the AN/SSQ-125 sonobuoys from ERAPSCO to conduct peacetime operations and annual training activities as well as ensure that there is enough supply for major combat operations, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The award was made under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for AN/SSQ-125 production and delivery. The military service will provide funding at the issuance of individual orders.

Fifty-one percent of work will take place in De Leon Spring, Florida, while the remaining 49 percent will occur in Columbia City, Indiana.

DOD expects the JV to wrap up work by March 2023.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Leidos

Leidos Awarded $58M Contract Modification to Help DISA Update Artillery Tactical Data Systems

Leidos has secured a $58 million contract modification from the Defense Information Systems Agency to continue its work to modernize systems that automate artillery operations. The company will use a revised code convergence strategy to update the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data Systems, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Avenger ER General Atomics

FAA Certifies General Atomics-Made Extended Range Drone for Testing in US Airspace

General Atomics' aeronautical systems business has received the Federal Aviation Administration's approval to test a second Avenger Extended Range unmanned aircraft system in U.S. national airspace. The company said Wednesday it will use the FAA-granted experimental certificate to expand Avenger ER's testing activities for internal research and development, as well as contracted efforts.

Research Support Services

Research Support Services Books $78M CDC Contract for Cognitive Interviewing Studies

Illinois-based company Research Support Services has secured a $78.4 million contract to perform cognitive interviewing studies in support of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research effort, FedHealthIT reported Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved