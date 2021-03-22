Esri, Airspace Link Release Update for Cloud-Based Drone Mapping Software

Esri

Esri has partnered with Airspace Link to implement new situational awareness features into the former's end-to-end cloud-based drone mapping software tool.

The new integration for the Site Scan for ArcGIS flight planner tool is designed to display data associated with a specified area including information on no-flight zones, special activities and controlled airspaces, Esri said Friday.

Users may also employ the software's new low altitude authorization and notification capability feature to ask approval from the Federal Aviation Administration in the event that their flight plans intersect with controlled airspaces.

"It is key that we provide our users with all the information necessary to fly UAS in the national airspace safely and legally," said Richard Cooke, director of imagery and remote sensing at Esri.

Customers may update their Site Scan for ArcGIS applications via the Apple App Store to receive the new integration.