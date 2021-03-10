Executive Spotlight: Venkatapathi ‘PV’ Puvvada, NetImpact Strategies CEO & Former President of Unisys Federal

PV Puvvada CEO NetImpact Strategies

PV Puvvada, a more than three-decade Unisys veteran and six-time Wash100 Award winner, recently discussed his appointment as chief executive officer of the information technology and management consulting company, NetImpact Strategies.

“My passion has been to help government organizations take advantage of digital technologies to improve their mission performance significantly. My focus is on building and enabling collaborative teams, growing businesses that endure and make a difference for all of our stakeholders.”

ExecutiveBiz: Congrats on the new position! What was unique about NetImpact that made you want to become the company’s CEO? What was impressive about the company’s culture?

“For the next chapter in my career, I wanted to help build a next generation digital transformation company that embraces creativity, agility and entrepreneurship and is willing to take risks to disrupt the market. NetImpact stood out for its vision, which is making an impact for its customers’ mission through digital transformation.

The second impressive aspect about NetImpact is its people centric culture and the company is consistently on the Washington Post’s list of ‘Top 100 Workplaces.’ While a lot of companies can be successful in the short term, sustaining that success really depends on the company’s culture and its core focus on the clients’ needs first.

The leadership team that’s in place has also shown commitment, talent and a strong desire to embrace change to grow. It has been very evident that this drive and collaborative culture is very much embedded in NetImpact’s DNA.”

ExecutiveBiz: How does NetImpact’s digital transformation capabilities and market strategy help provide federal agencies with the latest emerging capabilities in the federal sector?

“NetImpact’s digital transformation capabilities are very advanced and are domain specific. The company has been really focused around health, financial regulatory, law enforcement and a few other targeted civilian and defense functional areas.

It started out as a management consulting company, and has built significant expertise in several important mission critical operations. The company combines this with deep next generation technology capabilities that are very much tailored to the mission needs.

Digital transformation is all about providing the most relevant and timely solutions that unleash the power behind the technology to maximize an end user’s ability to do their job as effectively and efficiently as possible with a focus on ‘user centered or mission centered design.’”

NetImpact takes a holistic approach to mission centered design by seamlessly integrating advanced process automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud, cyber, DevSecOps and agile software development.”

ExecutiveBiz: Do you have any specific strategic goals to continue NetImpact’s success in the federal market for the rest of the year?

“We will invest heavily to strengthen our capabilities on top of what is already a really good platform in order to bring new digital solutions offerings to the federal market. We are also going to deepen our strategic partnerships with leading technology companies and government services providers to broaden our reach as well.

Differentiated and branded solutions will be a priority as well as accelerating the business development engine. We’re expecting several exciting announcements to come throughout the rest of the year!”

About Venkatapathi “PV” Puvvada

PV Puvvada brings more than 30 years of experience and success in the federal sector across both the public and private sectors to accelerate NetImpact’s Digital Transformation strategy. He remains one of the most recognizable leaders in the sector.

Prior to joining NetImpact in Feb. 2021, Puvvada served as the president of Unisys Federal and led its significant organic revenue growth between 2014 to 2020. He was instrumental in establishing Unisys’ as one of the top four digital transformation companies to the federal market and guided the company to a $1.2 billion sale to SAIC in March 2020.