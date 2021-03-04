Unanet

FAA Certifies General Atomics-Made Extended Range Drone for Testing in US Airspace

Nichols Martin March 4, 2021 News, Technology

FAA Certifies General Atomics-Made Extended Range Drone for Testing in US Airspace
Avenger ER General Atomics

General Atomics' aeronautical systems business has received the Federal Aviation Administration's approval to test a second Avenger Extended Range unmanned aircraft system in U.S. national airspace.

The company said Wednesday it will use the FAA-granted experimental certificate to expand Avenger ER's testing activities for internal research and development, as well as contracted efforts.

The new Avenger ER features a 76-foot wingspan that allows the aircraft to fly for more than 20 hours, and builds on the extended range aircraft's first version, which received FAA's approval for testing in 2016.

Avenger aircraft feature avionics systems based on those used by the MQ-9 Reaper UAS, and can operate with the Lynx all-weather radar and infrared-based sensors for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activities.

General Atomics can also equip the drone with a Joint Direct Attack Munition for offensive situations that require precision strikes.

“This EC will also help GA-ASI employ the latest configuration of the Avenger ER for customer payload testing and company investments in advanced UAS control technologies," said Pete Latta, senior director of quick action programs at General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

GA-ASI has also reached 30,000 hours of flight with the Avenger aircraft fleet across various research and testing programs.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

ERAPSCO

ERAPSCO to Produce AN/SSQ-125 Sonobuoys Under $71M Navy Contract Modification

A joint venture between Ultra Electronics and Sparton has landed a two-year, $71.3 million contract modification to manufacture and deliver up to 20,000 anti-submarine warfare acoustic sensors to the U.S. Navy.

Leidos

Leidos Awarded $58M Contract Modification to Help DISA Update Artillery Tactical Data Systems

Leidos has secured a $58 million contract modification from the Defense Information Systems Agency to continue its work to modernize systems that automate artillery operations. The company will use a revised code convergence strategy to update the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data Systems, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Research Support Services

Research Support Services Books $78M CDC Contract for Cognitive Interviewing Studies

Illinois-based company Research Support Services has secured a $78.4 million contract to perform cognitive interviewing studies in support of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research effort, FedHealthIT reported Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved