Former High Velocity Services President Michael Schaefer Appointed GMSI EVP

GMSI

Michael Schaefer, formerly president of High Velocity Services and a U.S. Navy veteran, has joined Dinocrates Group's Global Management Systems Inc. subsidiary as an executive vice president.

The more than two-decade industry veteran will oversee GMSI's operations, growth and strategic efforts in his new position, the company said Tuesday.

His career includes prior roles as president at Promethean Light Group, chief technology officer at Preferred Systems Solutions and a program manager at WorldCom/MCI/Verizon, where he oversaw work under managed service contracts with the U.S. Postal Service and the Social Security Administration.

At PSS, Schaefer led the development of a help desk service for the U.S. Army.

Rockville, Maryland-based GMSI offers enterprise services to federal civilian and defense customers in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, operational support and telecommunications.