GDIT’s Jim Matney: MilCloud 2.0 Supports SaaS Adoption With Oracle Database Platform

Brenda Marie Rivers March 1, 2021 News

General Dynamics Information Technology executive Jim Matney said the business integrated Oracle’s Exadata offering into the milCloud 2.0 platform in an effort to create a software as-a-service pathway for database users.

“MilCloud 2.0 can support users that have their databases already designed and are leveraging an Exadata platform," Matney, who serves as vice president for Defense Information Systems Agency and enterprise services at GDIT, said in an article posted Friday on Federal News Network.

Oracle is moving its data center functions to the company's Cloud Infrastructure platform, according to the article.

Darren Pulsipher, chief solution architect at Intel, said bringing operations closer to processor levels will help speed up system functions.

The milCloud 2.0 platform uses Intel’s Optane memory technology and uses a pay-as-you-go framework as part of the Department of Defense Information Network.

GDIT provided the milCloud 2.0 architecture to the DOD to drive the migration of applications supporting over 100,000 users, the company noted.

