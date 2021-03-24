Unanet

GDIT’s Jim Matney: VMware, AWS Offerings on milCloud 2.0 Could Help DOD Agencies Speed Up Cloud Migration

Jane Edwards March 24, 2021 News, Technology

Jim Matney VP and GM General Dynamics IT

Jim Matney of General Dynamics’ information technology business said ease of use, security and cost are the reasons why the addition of VMware and Amazon Web Services offerings to the Defense Information Systems Agency's milCloud 2.0 platform could help defense agencies accelerate the migration of workloads to the cloud, GCN reported Tuesday.

“We have seen a significant amount of interest in mission partners leveraging AWS and the milCloud offering, the on-premise offering, via the milCloud 2.0 contract,” said Matney, vice president and general manager of DISA and enterprise services sector at GDIT. “This has really put milCloud 2.0 on the map.”

Defense agencies can facilitate the transition of applications to milCloud 2.0 with the addition of VMware’s virtualization software that is being used by many government clients in their data centers.

“It’s going from a like to like environment, so it should expedite and enhance their abilities in being able to migrate to the cloud even faster,” Matney said.

He noted that milCloud 2.0 provides an additional security layer for applications because it offers a commercial cloud service within the DOD Information Network.

“By migrating their applications to the cloud that’s already in the DODIN, that would reduce that landscape,” Matney said. “You minimize the number of threat vectors” a hacker can zero in.

