GDIT’s Lyle Kellman: DEOS Cloud Tools Could Help Improve Interagency Collaboration, Security

Jane Edwards March 26, 2021 News, Technology

Lyle Kellman Deputy Program Manager GDIT

Lyle Kellman, deputy program manager for Defense Enterprise Office Solutions at General Dynamics’ information technology business, said migrating to cloud-based collaboration and productivity tools offered by the DEOS contract will help defense agencies reduce costs and improve user experience and interagency collaboration, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Kellman said DEOS, which uses Microsoft Office 365 products, will move users to a single common directory and offer stronger security than the Commercial Virtual Remote platform that the Defense Information Systems Agency plans to retire by June.

With DEOS, Microsoft will be in charge of updating and patching applications, taking away the responsibility from agencies of installing security patches.

“In the past, what would happen is people would get behind on their security patching,” Kellman said on FNN’s DoD Cloud Exchange. “We’d do an audit, and they would be anywhere from two to three months behind.”

