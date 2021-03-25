Unanet

General Atomics’ Gray Eagle UAS Exceeds 1M Flight-Hour Milestone; David Alexander Quoted

Mary-Louise Hoffman March 25, 2021 News, Technology

General Atomics’ Gray Eagle UAS Exceeds 1M Flight-Hour Milestone; David Alexander Quoted
Gray Eagle UAS

General Atomics' aeronautical systems business has recorded more than 1 million flight hours for its Gray Eagle unmanned aerial system since the aircraft's maiden voyage in March 2004.

The Gray Eagle platform reached the milestone during March 16 flight operations conducted by the military branch and demonstrated a 90 percent mission capable rate for approximately 80 percent of its total flight time in service, the company said Wednesday.

David Alexander, president of General Atomica Aeronautical Systems Inc., said the achievement reflects GA-ASI's collaboration with the Army to expand system features.

The partnership has deployed more than 250 Gray Eagle vehicles to date, including the extended-range variant called GE-ER.

General Atomics designed GE-ER to operate up to 40 hours, accommodate more payloads than the legacy MQ-1C model the company launched in 2009 and support multidomain operations.

The San Diego-based defense contractor is working to integrate new sensors, air-launched effects and survivability features into the vehicle as part of an Army modernization project.

U.S. troops used Army IGNAT, an early variant of Gray Eagle, when they performed surveillance and reconnaissance missions in Iraq, according to the company.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Unveils New Suite of Information Security Products

General Dynamics' mission systems business will offer a new line of products designed to help users securely access and handle sensitive information. The truMLS product suite consists of software and other tools that allow users to maintain security while accessing and sharing content across different classification levels, General Dynamics Missions Systems said Wednesday.

SpaceLink

Satellite Data Services Company SpaceLink Opens Virginia HQ

SpaceLink has stood up a new headquarters office in Tysons Corner, Virginia, as the company works to develop a medium-Earth orbit space relay network that is meant to provide customers with secure and high-bandwidth communications between their spacecraft in low-Earth orbit and the ground operations. The northern location in Virginia allows the office to serve as a hub that supports a wide range of spacecraft operators, David Bettinger, CEO of SpaceLink, said in a statement published Wednesday.

GMSI

Former High Velocity Services President Michael Schaefer Appointed GMSI EVP

Michael Schaefer, formerly president of High Velocity Services and a U.S. Navy veteran, has joined Dinocrates Group's Global Management Systems Inc. subsidiary as an executive vice president. The more than two-decade industry veteran will oversee GMSI's operations, growth and strategic efforts in his new position, the company said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved