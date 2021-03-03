Unanet

General Dynamics Releases Updates for TACLANE Network Encryptors

Matthew Nelson March 3, 2021 News, Technology

General Dynamics

General Dynamics' mission systems business has updated two of its Type 1 network encryption tools built to shield users from potential cyber threats.

The company said Tuesday it has implemented enhanced cryptographic algorithms and streamlined key generation features into the TACLANE-FLEX (KG-175F) and TACLANE-10G (KG-175X) encryptors to defend against cyber threats and potentially allow faster operations.

GDMS incorporated the updates in compliance with Advanced Cryptographic Capabilities and Key Management Infrastructure Over-the-Network Keying requirements.

The company also updated TACLANE-FLEX with an Agile performance-enhancing proxy capability to optimize performance and availability under disadvantaged networks.

The enhancements can be accessed through the Release 4.3 software update.

TACLANE-FLEX features a configurable encryption system while 10G is designed to deliver simultaneous ethernet and internet protocol capacities. The company also offers the TACLANE-Nano small form factor variant for KG-175F.

