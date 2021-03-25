Unanet

General Dynamics Unveils New Suite of Information Security Products

March 25, 2021

General Dynamics

General Dynamics' mission systems business will offer a new line of products designed to help users securely access and handle sensitive information.

The truMLS product suite consists of software and other tools that allow users to maintain security while accessing and sharing content across different classification levels, General Dynamics Missions Systems said Wednesday.

The suite is designed to integrate multiple screens into a single display, facilitate collaboration between multiple Windows-hosted systems and gather multiple applications in a common, unified environment. Users may also apply zero-trust security with truMLS.

“truMLS allows organizations to streamline access into a single access point, system and network, allowing users to access the knowledge when they need it, serving the mission need in real time,” said Amy Johnson, vice president for platform security within GDMS' cyber systems segment.

