Global Air Logistics and Training to Manufacture Prototype Airborne Payloads for Marine Corps

GALT

Global Air Logistics and Training will build and deliver four prototype airborne networking and communication systems to the U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory under a $23.9 million contract.

The Fused Integrated Naval Network communications gateway is designed to work with an unmanned air vehicle to explore the sharing of data between distributed forces, GALT said Monday.

John Kohut, CEO of GALT, said the company will conduct fast-paced developmental test flights with Marine Corps forces to gauge FINN's capabilities.

The Department of Defense will certify the prototypes for flight usage during the Live Force Experimentation activity.

USMC seeks to mature, develop and implement emerging communication technologies into hosting systems through the contract.

"GALT has demonstrated a novel approach to inform the USMC's solutions communications challenges by combining legacy and emerging communication technologies and waveforms in podded gateways," said Kohut.