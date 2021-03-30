GovCon Expert & Deltek SVP Kevin Plexico Receives Second Consecutive Wash100 Award; Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Quoted

Kevin Plexico Deltek

Kevin Plexico, senior vice president of Information Solutions for Deltek, has received a 2021 Wash100 Award, which marks his second consecutive Wash100 win, for his leadership and commitment to the government contracting (GovCon) sector and his vision to recognize federal contracting opportunities and the potential shifts to emphasize our nation’s adoption of the latest emerging technologies.

“Thank you for this recognition, it’s an honor to be amongst such a distinguished group of professionals and friends,” Plexico said in a statement made in Feb. 2021.

“2020 has been a trying year, though through innovation and the strength of the GovCon community, I’ve seen extraordinary growth and resilience. It’s a privilege to work with such talented people in the government market and I’m excited for the future.”

“Kevin Plexico has distinguished himself as the ‘expert’s expert’ and a ‘GovCon Expert’ of government contracting opportunity research, assessment, management, discovery, pricing, partnering and in-depth vehicle knowledge,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

“Kevin has dedicated his career to the GovCon industry with more than a quarter of a century spent from the trenches to the executive suite. Kevin has helped Deltek dominate the contract services space and is an engine of innovation and improvement to keep the company out in front,” Garrettson added.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Kevin Plexico and Deltek on his 2021 Wash100 Award selection. His level of reliability and consistency covering GovCon has established Plexico as one of the most significant executives of consequence to the GovCon community and a worthy back-to-back Wash100 Award recipient.