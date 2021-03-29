Unanet

HHS Invests $57M to Continue Production Support for Corning’s COVID-19 Vaccine Vials

Brenda Marie Rivers March 29, 2021 News

The Department of Health and Human Services has earmarked $57 million to help expand Corning’s capacity to manufacture coated glass vials and tubing to address needs related to the U.S. government’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Corning said Friday the additional funding is meant to support mass vaccination activities and builds on a $204 million allocation from the HHS Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

The company will provide its Valor Glass product to contain the vaccines in line with the Biden administration's efforts to roll out vaccination activities in the coming months.

“We’re proud to do our part working with the U.S. government to help ensure that enough glass is available in the supply chain,” said Ronald Verkleeren, senior vice president and general manager for life sciences at Corning.

The initial allocation from BARDA to support Corning’s pharmaceutical vial and tubing production capacity was announced in mid-2020.

The new funding comes as part of a joint effort between BARDA, the U.S. Army Contracting Command and the Department of Defense’s Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense.

