Unanet

HII Brings Montana Submarine to Newport News Pier for Final Testing

Matthew Nelson March 4, 2021 News, Technology

HII Brings Montana Submarine to Newport News Pier for Final Testing
Virginia-class Montana submarine

Huntington Ingalls Industries transported a Virginia-class submarine built for the U.S. Navy to a pier operated by the company's Newport News Shipbuilding division.

Montana (SSN 794) was moved from HII's construction facility and will undergo final outfitting, testing and certification activities before its delivery to the Navy, the company said Wednesday.

"We look forward to executing our waterborne test program, and working toward sea trials and delivering the submarine to the Navy later this year," said Jason Ward, vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction at HII Newport News Shipbuilding.

The nuclear-powered fast attack vessel weighs 7,800 tons and is built to carry out a range of littoral and open ocean operations. Montana can also travel at a speed of over 25 knots.

HII noted Montana's construction is currently at 92 percent and is slated for delivery later in the year.

Nearly 10,000 shipbuilders and suppliers helped assemble the submarine as part of a teaming agreement with General Dynamics' Electric Boat company.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

ERAPSCO

ERAPSCO to Produce AN/SSQ-125 Sonobuoys Under $71M Navy Contract Modification

A joint venture between Ultra Electronics and Sparton has landed a two-year, $71.3 million contract modification to manufacture and deliver up to 20,000 anti-submarine warfare acoustic sensors to the U.S. Navy.

Leidos

Leidos Awarded $58M Contract Modification to Help DISA Update Artillery Tactical Data Systems

Leidos has secured a $58 million contract modification from the Defense Information Systems Agency to continue its work to modernize systems that automate artillery operations. The company will use a revised code convergence strategy to update the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data Systems, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Avenger ER General Atomics

FAA Certifies General Atomics-Made Extended Range Drone for Testing in US Airspace

General Atomics' aeronautical systems business has received the Federal Aviation Administration's approval to test a second Avenger Extended Range unmanned aircraft system in U.S. national airspace. The company said Wednesday it will use the FAA-granted experimental certificate to expand Avenger ER's testing activities for internal research and development, as well as contracted efforts.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved