HII Names Three New Technical Solutions Unit VPs; Andy Green Quoted

Andy Green President of HII Technical Solutions

TYSONS CORNER, VA, March 5, 2021 — The technical solutions division at Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) elevated Chris Walton, Grant Hagen and Jaime Orlando from senior director roles to vice president ranks, GovCon Wire reported Feb. 25.

HII said Feb. 24 Walton will lead the division's information technology organization and concurrently serve as its chief information officer. Hagen and Orlando will oversee business operations and communications functions, respectively.

They will continue reporting to Andy Green, president of HII Technical Solutions and 2021 Wash100 awardee. Green noted that all three executives have played a role in the group's transformation and growth initiatives.

