Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Gary Hix on Industry’s Role in Supporting Agencies’ Cloud Strategies

Gary Hix CTO Hitachi Vantara Federal

Gary Hix, chief technology officer of Hitachi Vantara Federal, said that agencies must have a structured approach to implementing hybrid cloud strategies and build relationships with industry based on past performance and trust.

Hix told Federal News Network in an interview published Wednesday that hybrid cloud environments enable users to extend security profiles to the public cloud while retaining some on-premises elements for data-intensive functionalities.

Speaking on concerns involving Impact Level 5 security controls, Hix said that most agencies already implement separate enclaves and can use that concept for a cloud-based model. Agencies would benefit from procurement procedures that align with unique cloud strategies, he noted.

Hix added that agencies should consider developing a cloud aspect to information technology action plans and coordinate with program owners and end-users to gain insight on operations and inform hybrid cloud strategy development.

“It’s newer technology for a lot of customers and a fundamental shift in the way they operate their environments,” he said.

“No matter what size agency it is, industry to ready to help with their cloud strategy, regardless of where they are in the cloud lifecycle.”