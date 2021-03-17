Unanet

Hootsuite Receives FedRAMP OK for Social Media Management Tool

Matthew Nelson March 17, 2021 News

Hootsuite

Hootsuite has secured authority to operate designation under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a software offering intended to help government agencies manage content across social networks.

The Department of the Interior served as Hootsuite's sponsor while pursuing FedRAMP approval of the social media management platform, the company said Tuesday.

“With the world relying more heavily on social networks for communication, community, and global e-commerce, it’s more important than ever to ensure our security practices are constantly evolving to meet a rigorous set of standards," said Tom Keiser, CEO of Hootsuite.

The software provider cited DOI, the Department of State, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Marine Corps as among the federal organizations that have adopted its product.

Ryan Donovan, chief technology officer of Hootsuite, said the company offers an additional security layer in its platform through technology integration partnerships with cybersecurity companies ZeroFOX and Proofpoint.

