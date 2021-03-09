Unanet

ICF to Expand Army Cyber Research Support; Jonathan Sholtis Quoted

Mary-Louise Hoffman March 9, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Jonathan Sholtis SVP ICF

ICF (Nasdaq: ICFI) has received a potential five-year, $53 million task order to expand its cyber-related studies with the U.S. Army Research Laboratory.

ARL issued the order through the military branch's Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance contract vehicle and introduced additional research projects with a combined value of $30 million in the latest task award, ICF said Monday.

The company seeks to help the Army and the Department of Defense address missions through the development of new technology in areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Jonathan Sholtis, senior vice president of ICF's cybersecurity services and solutions business, said the company will support the branch's corporate research lab in developing information technology for strategic and tactical missions.

Sholtis added his team will apply rapid prototyping, agile development and systems engineering, approaches to help drive innovation efforts at the Army.

The task order has one base year plus four option years.

