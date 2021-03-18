Unanet

Industry Experts Share Insights on AI National Security Commission’s Final Report; Booz Allen’s Steve Escaravage Quoted

Jane Edwards March 18, 2021 News, Technology

Steve Escaravage Booz Allen Hamilton

Steve Escaravage, a senior vice president and head of the analytics practice and artificial intelligence services business at Booz Allen Hamilton, said the U.S. has experienced leadership in other technology areas but could lose its edge in AI if it fails to take action in response to the call made in the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence’s final report, Nextgov reported Tuesday.

“I was most struck by the report’s sobering call that our military may lose ‘military-technical superiority’ in a relatively short time if we do not alter course,” Escaravage told the publication in an email statement.

Escaravage also highlighted the need for an “intense focus on an ethical approach” when it comes to AI.

Ed Van Buren, executive director of the newly created Deloitte Artificial Intelligence Institute for Government, said it is important to allocate resources and commit talent to AI.

“The recommendations in this report, including the establishment of a National Technology Foundation, serve as guiding light for how to propel US innovation around leading-edge technologies,” Van Buren said.

Michele Flournoy, former undersecretary of defense for policy, also lauded the final NSCAI report.

“I think they nailed it in terms of analyzing the importance of the United States stepping up to compete in AI both for the commercial, economic applications and what that means for our competitiveness economically around the world, but also because of the potential military applications,” Flournoy said Tuesday during a Center for New American Security webinar.

