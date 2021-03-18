Industry Vet Thomas Hutton Assumes CEO Post at Gamma Aerospace

Thomas Hutton CEO Gamma Aerospace

Thomas Hutton, former CEO of Cadence Aerospace, has been appointed to fill the same role at Gamma Aerospace, a Mansfield, Texas-based manufacturer of airframe and flight components.

He will be responsible for overseeing the company's aerospace leadership team and for driving its efforts to achieve growth and transformation, Gamma Aerospace said Wednesday.

Before his term at Cadence, Hutton served as the chief executive of PAS Technologies, which manufactures original equipment and provides maintenance, repair and overhaul services for aerospace operations.

He also spent over 25 years at United Technologies Corp. and its Pratt and Whitney business, before the company's merger with Raytheon Technologies.

Hutton said he will work together with Gamma Aerospace's workforce to identify new areas where the company can pursue growth.

The company uses machining, forming, assembly and wet chemical processes to manufacture its products.