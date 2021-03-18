Unanet

Industry Vet Thomas Hutton Assumes CEO Post at Gamma Aerospace

Nichols Martin March 18, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Industry Vet Thomas Hutton Assumes CEO Post at Gamma Aerospace
Thomas Hutton CEO Gamma Aerospace

Thomas Hutton, former CEO of Cadence Aerospace, has been appointed to fill the same role at Gamma Aerospace, a Mansfield, Texas-based manufacturer of airframe and flight components.

He will be responsible for overseeing the company's aerospace leadership team and for driving its efforts to achieve growth and transformation, Gamma Aerospace said Wednesday.

Before his term at Cadence, Hutton served as the chief executive of PAS Technologies, which manufactures original equipment and provides maintenance, repair and overhaul services for aerospace operations.

He also spent over 25 years at United Technologies Corp. and its Pratt and Whitney business, before the company's merger with Raytheon Technologies.

Hutton said he will work together with Gamma Aerospace's workforce to identify new areas where the company can pursue growth.

The company uses machining, forming, assembly and wet chemical processes to manufacture its products.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

James Hinds CEO Airbus OneWeb Satellites

Airbus OneWeb Satellites CEO James Hinds Named to Space and Satellite Professionals International’s Board

James Hinds, CEO of a joint venture between Airbus and OneWeb, has joined the board of directors of Space and Satellite Professionals International, an association working to bolster the space industry's workforce. Hinds has been Airbus OneWeb Satellites' chief executive since January, when he was promoted from his role as the company's chief operating officer, SSPI said Wednesday.

Gary Hix CTO Hitachi Vantara Federal

Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Gary Hix on Industry’s Role in Supporting Agencies’ Cloud Strategies

Gary Hix, chief technology officer of Hitachi Vantara Federal, said that agencies must have a structured approach to implementing hybrid cloud strategies and build relationships with industry based on past performance and trust. Hix told Federal News Network in an interview published Wednesday that hybrid cloud environments enable users to extend security profiles to the public cloud while retaining some on-premises elements for data-intensive functionalities.

Deloitte

Deloitte Stands Up Government-Focused AI Institute

Deloitte has established an organization to foster research, collaboration, mentorship and talent development for artificial intelligence in the public sector. The company said Tuesday its new Deloitte AI Institute for Government will work to help the public sector move AI adoption forward through collaborative studies.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved