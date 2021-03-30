Unanet

Jacobs, NASA to Create Spacecraft Orbital Flight Path

Brenda Marie Rivers March 30, 2021 News

Orion capsule

Jacobs has partnered with NASA to develop orbital trajectory approaches for spacecraft in uncrewed and crewed missions including the agency's Artemis I mission to the moon.

Jacobs said Monday the team will use the Copernicus tool that works to help establish spaceflight trajectory designs through computer coding techniques.

The company maintains Corpernicus and oversees its orbital mechanics functions to support the creation of trajectory profiles for lunar, planetary, asteroid and comet destinations.

The Artemis team will potentially execute trajectory corrections for the Orion spacecraft's three-week uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station to allow it to safely return to Earth.

Joy Kelly, vice president and general manager for NASA Johnson Space Center programs at Jacobs' critical mission solutions business, said the company intends to work with NASA to ensure the creation of safe and efficient flight pathways.

In January, Jacobs announced that it will lead the Artemis ground systems team’s final integration and checkout activities for Orion at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

