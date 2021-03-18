Unanet

L3Harris Eyes Responsive Space Systems Contracts; Ed Zoiss Quoted

Jane Edwards March 18, 2021 News, Technology

Ed Zoiss L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is pursuing contract opportunities in responsive space systems as the Department of Defense invests more in the development of such architectures, C4ISRNET reported Wednesday.

Ed Zoiss, president of space and airborne systems at L3Harris, said the company has received six contracts in responsive space and attributed those contract wins to its payload expertise, mission knowledge and capability to deliver rapid platforms.

L3Harris was selected by the Space Development Agency to build four of the eight tracking satellites under a $193.6 million contract. The company will also develop a prototype satellite for the Missile Defense Agency’s Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor program under a $121.6 million contract.

“Our move into responsive space has unlocked $9 billion of market opportunity in constellation production, and it is just the beginning,” Zoiss said during a March 10 investors briefing.

Zoiss also explained the difference between responsive space and exquisite satellite systems, which he said could take 10 years or more to build and transition into service.

“What’s needed is a new architecture: One that can keep pace with the ever-evolving threats, one that can be put into service rapidly, and one that is a magnitude less costly. That architecture is what we call responsive space,” he said.

