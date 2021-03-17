Lattice Semiconductor Products Added to DARPA Researchers’ Resource Pool

Lattice Semiconductor

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has included Lattice Semiconductor's products in a list of tools accessible to DARPA researchers.

Lattice said Monday it will offer its Diamond and Radiant software tools that work to facilitate the design of field-programmable gate arrays, integrated circuits that can be configured post-manufacturing.

The agency will provide its researchers with the said tools under the DARPA Toolbox initiative, which aims to boost the agency's access to needed commercial technologies.

Products offered through the initiative have a chance to be used in future DARPA-developed systems.

"Our partnership with DARPA extends the reach of our low-power Lattice Nexus platforms to the DARPA ecosystem,” said Jim Tavacoli, senior director of product marketing at Lattice.

Serge Leef, head of the DARPA Toolbox initiative and program manager of the Microsystems Technology Office at the agency, said the FPGA design tools and soft IP cores of Lattice provide options for researchers to consider when in need of artificial intelligence-powered applications for automation or 5G communications.