Leidos Awarded $58M Contract Modification to Help DISA Update Artillery Tactical Data Systems

Leidos has secured a $58 million contract modification from the Defense Information Systems Agency to continue its work to modernize systems that automate artillery operations.

The company will use a revised code convergence strategy to update the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data Systems, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

AFATDS provides automated command and control, communications and computing for weapon platforms and munitions firing of the U.S. Army, Navy and. Marine Corps.

The award modifies a potential $98.1 million contract that Leidos received in 2016 to develop AFATDS for the Army. The initial contract held a three-year base period and a single two-year option.

Work under the contract modification will be performed through May 31, 2024, with funding from fiscal 2021 and 2022 budgets.