Leidos-led Team Expands Military Health Record Implementation With 6K Additional Providers

Nichols Martin March 3, 2021 News, Technology

A Leidos-led team has added 6,000 more health care providers to the Military Health System's new electronic health record, which the company supports with technical expertise and program management.

The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health recently completed the latest wave of implementation work for the MHS Genesis EHR at Naval Medical Center San Diego, the company said Tuesday.

Twenty-thousand users from 20 military treatment facility commands now have online access to MHS Genesis, which the government is using to support the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard.

The new EHR is designed to consolidate DOD, VA and USCG health care data into a single system.

