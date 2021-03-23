Unanet

LMI Expands Research Collaboration With Howard University; Doug Wagoner Quoted

Nichols Martin March 23, 2021 News

LMI Expands Research Collaboration With Howard University; Doug Wagoner Quoted
Doug Wagoner President and CEO LMI

LMI has agreed to expand its partnership with Howard University and help it pursue academic research that supports the needs of the company's government customers.

The company said Monday it will provide funds, mentorship and customer engagements in support of Howard University, which has been receiving LMI's help since 2005.

The research institute of LMI combines the company's government client-centered programs with studies and insights from Howard University and other leading universities.

"LMI is very pleased to expand our long-term partnership between Howard University and our LMI Research Institute,” said Doug Wagoner, president and CEO at LMI and a 2021 Wash100 awardee.

The LMI-sponsored Minority Case Competition within Howard University’s MBA program allows students to pitch ideas and exhibit business analytical talent for a chance to win up to $11,000. The competition's next iteration is scheduled to run this fall.

Howard University has produced the country's largest pool of African-American doctorate holders in science and engineering areas, according to the National Science Foundation.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Bill Monet President and CEO Akima

Akima Subsidiary Awarded USAF Contract to Renovate Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam; Bill Monet Quoted

Portico, an Akima subsidiary, has won a $43.7 million contract from the 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group of the U.S. Air Force for renovation services and infrastructure repairs and modernization efforts at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. 

NCI

Air Force Plans to Tap NCI Information Systems for Spectrum Architecture Maintenance Support

The U.S. Air Force Materiel Command has indicated its intent to negotiate a contract with NCI Information Systems for sustainment and modification work on the branch's spectrum systems development architecture, according to a presolicitation notice posted SAM .gov.

TIPS-C

DroneShield, Trakka Test Integrated Counter-Drone System at Eglin Air Force Base

DroneShield and Trakka Systems jointly demonstrated at Eglin Air Force Base a new technology designed to detect and counter unmanned aircraft system threats. The vehicle-mounted Trakka Interceptor Package Solution or TIPS-C uses DroneShield's DroneSentry-C2 software to detect and track drones by providing a common operating picture within the local airspace, DroneShield said Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved