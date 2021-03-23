LMI Expands Research Collaboration With Howard University; Doug Wagoner Quoted

Doug Wagoner President and CEO LMI

LMI has agreed to expand its partnership with Howard University and help it pursue academic research that supports the needs of the company's government customers.

The company said Monday it will provide funds, mentorship and customer engagements in support of Howard University, which has been receiving LMI's help since 2005.

The research institute of LMI combines the company's government client-centered programs with studies and insights from Howard University and other leading universities.

"LMI is very pleased to expand our long-term partnership between Howard University and our LMI Research Institute,” said Doug Wagoner, president and CEO at LMI and a 2021 Wash100 awardee.

The LMI-sponsored Minority Case Competition within Howard University’s MBA program allows students to pitch ideas and exhibit business analytical talent for a chance to win up to $11,000. The competition's next iteration is scheduled to run this fall.

Howard University has produced the country's largest pool of African-American doctorate holders in science and engineering areas, according to the National Science Foundation.