Lockheed Taps L3Harris for F-16 Aircraft’s Electronic Warfare System Upgrade

Noah Chelednik March 22, 2021 Contract Awards, News, Technology

F-16 aircraft

Lockheed Martin has awarded L3Harris Technologies a contract for developing an advanced electronic warfare system (EWS) meant to protect the internationally used F-16 Viper multirole fighter aircraft against emerging radar and electronic threats. L3Harris announced the contract award on Monday.

“Our 30-year legacy on the F-16, coupled with the advanced technologies being developed for Viper Shield, provide our warfighters and international partners with unprecedented self-protection that helps to ensure mission success,” commented Edward Zoiss, president of space and airborne systems business at L3Harris. 

The Viper Shield EWS is designed by L3Harris to provide U.S. and international allied partners with advanced countermeasures against threats. Its baseline version is integrated into the aircraft fuselage, saving space for additional capability such as a fuel pod attached externally to increase mission range.

Viper Shield is meant to seamlessly integrate with the F-16’s radars and other weapon systems.

“The L3Harris Viper Shield EW system enables the F-16 to continue to be one of the most effective combat aircraft in the world,” said Zoiss.

The electronic warfare system can be applied to Lockheed’s F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft configurations. European, Asian and Middle Eastern counties are planning to purchase and fly the F-16 Block 70/72 variant. 

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is a global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It has delivered EWS solutions for a wide variety of airborne platforms for more than 60 years, including strategic bombers, tactical fighters and rotary aircraft. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. 

