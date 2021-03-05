Lockheed Tests Extended-Range Guided Missile; Gaylia Campbell Quoted

Gaylia Campbell VP Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin has demonstrated 49.7 miles of flight with its new multiple launch rocket system, exhibiting the munition's extended range and achieving test objectives.

The company said Thursday its Extended-Range Guided MLRS launched from the U.S. Army's High Mobility Artillery Rocket System and the test verified the missile's range, flight trajectory and interoperability with the Lockheed-made HIMARS launcher.

Gaylia Campbell, vice president of precision fires and combat maneuver systems at Lockheed's missiles and fire control business, said the ER GMLRS munition is designed to fly in farther ranges with the same accuracy rate known by customers.

The demonstration was conducted at New Mexico-based White Sands Missile Range.

Lockheed manufactures GMLRS at the Arkansas-based Precision Fires Center. The company holds awards to make 9,000 new GMLRS rockets and complementary products for the Army and foreign customers.