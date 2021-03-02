Lumen Edge Platform Expands Access to IBM’s Distributed Cloud Service; Paul Savill Quoted

Paul Savill SVP Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies helped IBM integrate the latter's distributed cloud into a platform that allows users to access cloud services at the edge, near real time.

The distributed cloud service, known as IBM Cloud Satellite, now operates on the Lumen edge platform through which customers may access cloud services in multiple types of environments, Lumen said Monday.

The integration is intended to help users run applications across over 180,000 enterprise locations, produce platforms that boost deployment flexibility and deliver cloud-based applications for use at the edge.

Users may access edge computing, cloud computing and artificial intelligence services via Lumen's platform.

Paul Savill, Lumen's senior vice president for enterprise product management and services, said the company's platform extends IBM Cloud Satellite access across a broad reach of customers.

"By bringing secure and open hybrid cloud capabilities to the edge, our customers can propel their businesses forward and take advantage of the emerging applications of the fourth Industrial Revolution," he added.

Howard Boville, IBM Hybrid Cloud Platform head, said the company is helping customers securely pursue digital transformation through AI, edge computing and other modern technologies.