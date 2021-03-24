ManTech Names Julie Anna Barker as Chief HR Officer; Kevin Phillips Quoted

Julie Anna Barker Chief HR Officer ManTech

ManTech International has appointed Julie Anna Barker as chief human resources officer, responsible for the development, implementation and execution of HR strategies promoting the company’s yearly business objectives and long-term strategic plans.

In this role, Barker will report directly to Kevin Phillips , chairman, CEO and president of ManTech and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

The company said Wednesday Barker first joined ManTech in July of 2019 as vice president of HR and talent acquisition supporting ManTech’s intelligence business.

“Since joining ManTech in 2019, Julie Anna has done an outstanding job supporting and enabling our employees to become the best at what they do. As an HR leader who has proven her strong capabilities, adaptability and inclusive collaborative management style, she is an excellent fit for the CHRO role at ManTech,” said Phillips.

Barker became vice president of HR sector operations in June of 2020 and has worked as interim chief human resources officer since December of the same year.

Barker’s career also includes serving at Northrop Grumman for 14 years in positions supporting HR strategy, program management, diversity and inclusion, and compliance.

