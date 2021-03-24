Unanet

ManTech Names Julie Anna Barker as Chief HR Officer; Kevin Phillips Quoted

Noah Chelednik March 24, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Julie Anna Barker Chief HR Officer ManTech

ManTech International has appointed Julie Anna Barker as chief human resources officer, responsible for the development, implementation and execution of HR strategies promoting the company’s yearly business objectives and long-term strategic plans.

In this role, Barker will report directly to Kevin Phillips, chairman, CEO and president of ManTech and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

The company said Wednesday Barker first joined ManTech in July of 2019 as vice president of HR and talent acquisition supporting ManTech’s intelligence business.

Kevin Phillips, chairman, president and CEO at ManTech

“Since joining ManTech in 2019, Julie Anna has done an outstanding job supporting and enabling our employees to become the best at what they do. As an HR leader who has proven her strong capabilities, adaptability and inclusive collaborative management style, she is an excellent fit for the CHRO role at ManTech,” said Phillips.

Barker became vice president of HR sector operations in June of 2020 and has worked as interim chief human resources officer since December of the same year.

Barker’s career also includes serving at Northrop Grumman for 14 years in positions supporting HR strategy, program management, diversity and inclusion, and compliance.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, ManTech works in full-spectrum cyber, data collection and analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security.

