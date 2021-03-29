Maxar Secures Army Contract for GEOINT Support Services; Tony Frazier Quoted

Tony Frazier EVP Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies announced Monday that the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command awarded the company a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract that is potentially worth $48.3 million for geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) support services.

“Maxar is proud to support the U.S. Army customer and Combatant Commands in their critical national security missions. Predictive geospatial modeling is an essential component of military modernization and Joint All-Domain Command and Control efforts. We look forward to advancing Maxar technology and proven intelligence assets such as Signature Analyst through this continued research effort,” said Tony Frazier , executive vice president of global fields operations at Maxar and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

The contract will require Maxar to support Army operations and intelligence, combatant commands and other government organizations. Support services include collection, analysis and manipulation of GEOINT and other intelligence sources as the basis for tools and algorithms.

Maxar’s Signature Analyst predictive analytics tool, which was developed on the first and second phases of the SBIR pgram, will be a critical element in the Phase III contract's execution.

The scalability and usability of Signature Analyst predictive models rely on the quantity and quality of geospatial data gathered by satellite constellations. Geospatial data is information such as geographical imagery generated by satellites.

Maxar will also enhance its predictive geospatial modeling for the Army with new innovative methods for geospatial data creation, assimilation and conflation. The company will also incorporate additional data sources, dissemination and management tools to deliver high-quality service to its government customers.

The new contract includes two base and three option years. Work will continue under the contract until March 4, 2023.

