Maximus Closes $430M Purchase of Attain’s Federal Arm; Baird Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor

Maximus

Maximus has completed its $430 million acquisition of the federal division of Attain , the company reported on Monday. Attain Federal will become a part of Maxar’s U.S. Federal Services Segment. Baird served as exclusive financial advisor and Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to Attain while Hogan Lovells served as legal counsel to Maximus.

“Both Maximus and Attain share a common purpose to help deliver outcomes that matter to our government customers through a holistic, agile, secure, and customer-centric approach,” commented Bruce Caswell , president and CEO of Maximus and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

Attain caters to the federal government, providing innovative technology services, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to support the mission-critical objectives.

With the acquisition, Maximus has moved forward with its long-term corporate strategy to accelerate digital transformation and expand into the U.S. federal market. Attain Federal will add to Maximus’ history of serving federal government clients and driving digital transformation.

“Our M&A strategy remains keenly focused on enabling us to build long-term, sustainable, organic growth by continuing to build scale, enhance our clinical and digital capabilities, and extend into new areas. We believe this is an optimal path to enhancing long-term shareholder value,” Caswell added.

Maximus will be provided with Attain Federal’s automation and digital expertise, which will enable Maximus to design, develop and deliver innovative solutions to support federal missions. The move is intended to deliver new offerings for citizen engagement and enable its government partners to achieve program modernization goals.

“We aim to deliver a unique citizen experience and use digital technologies and industry leading capabilities to deliver innovation to our federal customers and the citizens they serve. Attain Federal joining Maximus helps drive this aim forward even further,” Caswell concluded.