Unanet

Maximus Closes $430M Purchase of Attain’s Federal Arm; Baird Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor

Sarah Sybert March 1, 2021 M&A Activity, News, Wash100

Maximus Closes $430M Purchase of Attain’s Federal Arm; Baird Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor
Maximus

Maximus has completed its $430 million acquisition of the federal division of Attain, the company reported on Monday. Attain Federal will become a part of Maxar’s U.S. Federal Services Segment. Baird served as exclusive financial advisor and Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to Attain while Hogan Lovells served as legal counsel to Maximus.

“Both Maximus and Attain share a common purpose to help deliver outcomes that matter to our government customers through a holistic, agile, secure, and customer-centric approach,” commented Bruce Caswell, president and CEO of Maximus and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

Attain caters to the federal government, providing innovative technology services, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to support the mission-critical objectives.

With the acquisition, Maximus has moved forward with its long-term corporate strategy to accelerate digital transformation and expand into the U.S. federal market. Attain Federal will add to Maximus’ history of serving federal government clients and driving digital transformation.

Bruce Caswell President
Bruce Caswell, president and CEO of Maximus

“Our M&A strategy remains keenly focused on enabling us to build long-term, sustainable, organic growth by continuing to build scale, enhance our clinical and digital capabilities, and extend into new areas. We believe this is an optimal path to enhancing long-term shareholder value,” Caswell added.

Maximus will be provided with Attain Federal’s automation and digital expertise, which will enable Maximus to design, develop and deliver innovative solutions to support federal missions. The move is intended to deliver new offerings for citizen engagement and enable its government partners to achieve program modernization goals.

“We aim to deliver a unique citizen experience and use digital technologies and industry leading capabilities to deliver innovation to our federal customers and the citizens they serve. Attain Federal joining Maximus helps drive this aim forward even further,” Caswell concluded.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Axonius

Axonius Secures $100M Private Funding for Portfolio Development, Market Expansion Efforts

Asset management platform maker Axonius has secured $100 million in private funding to support the company’s efforts to update its cybersecurity portfolio, Reuters reported Monday.

Lockheed GPS IIIF

Eric Brown: Lockheed Plans On-Orbit GPS Satellite Servicing Feature

Eric Brown, senior director of military space mission strategy at Lockheed Martin, said the company is updating its satellite bus for the U.S. Air Force's GPS III follow-on satellite platform to facilitate hardware updates in orbit, SpaceNews reported Friday.

Space ISAC

Space ISAC Achieves Initial Operating Capability With Launch of Member Portal, Threat Intell Sharing Platform

The Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center, a security-focused organization for the space industry, achieved initial operating capability after it rolled out its Cyware-hosted threat intelligence sharing system and member portal.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved