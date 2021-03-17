McKean Defense Lands Navy Contract for Code 516 Program Support Services

McKean Defense

McKean Defense Group has received a five-year, $20.1 million contract from the U.S. Navy's Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division to support Code 516's hull, mechanical and electrical controls programs under the Future Surface Combatant project.

The company said Tuesday it will provide engineering services in support of condition-based monitoring, digital video surveillance systems, interior communications domain networks, navigation and voyage data recorders.

Contract work will occur in Philadelphia and will support propulsion, damage control, machinery, electric plant, ship control and auxiliary systems.

Joseph Carlini, CEO of McKean Defense, said the company has supported “Department 50 programs” for more than a decade.

Carlini added the company formed a new team to handle Future Surface Combatant designs as part of the project.

