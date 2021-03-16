Mercury Systems CEO Mark Aslett Named to 2021 Wash100 for Driving Revenue Growth; Leading Company’s COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Mark Aslett, CEO of Mercury Systems

Executive Mosaic is pleased to introduce Mark Aslett, CEO of Mercury Systems, as a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient for making key acquisitions and driving company revenue and value while also pushing for COVID-19 relief to address the unique challenges created in 2020.

This marks the first Wash100 Award win for Aslett. He’s been serving as the Andover, Massachusetts-based defense and aerospace processing technology maker since 2007. Prior to his current capacity, the U.K.-born tech industry veteran spent time across various markets including defense, telecommunications, and life sciences.

Under Aslett’s leadership, Mercury Systems has reported $217.4 million in total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, which is up compared to the $177 million in FY2019.

“Our people and our business have remained resilient in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Aslett. “As we enter fiscal year 2021, we will continue to focus on the mission-critical work we do to support our customers and the ongoing security of our nation while also protecting the safety and livelihoods of our employees.”

Aslett’s tenure also has seen the completion of 15 acquisitions since 2011. This includes Mercury Systems’ $310 million purchase of systems integration company Physical Optics Corp. which was first announced in Dec. 2020 and completed in early 2021. Aslett said the deal aligns with the company’s strategic efforts to bring pre-integrated avionics subsystems to customers.

His leadership has been recognized by entities in the public and private sectors. In Sept. 2020, Glassdoor named Aslett as its highest-rated CEO during COVID-19 in recognition of the executive’s efforts to lead the company through challenges brought by a pandemic.

Aslett secured an employee approval rating of 95 percent following initiative such as a $1 million relief fund for an impacted workforce. Also in September, Mercury Systems won product development recognition for the fifth consecutive time as part of the 2020 Military and Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards.

The awards came after the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency named Mercury Systems as the recipient of the 2020 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award for management of the company’s Andover location.

Mercury Systems is a four-time winner of the Cogswell Award, which seeks to recognize industrial facilities that have achieved high security ratings and sustained excellence in management, oversight and implementation. Less than 1 percent of 13,000 authorized facilities secured a Cogswell award in 2020.

Mercury Systems also had no shortage of opportunities in the defense and national security sector. In February, the company secured a $24 million task order from an undisclosed defense contractor to provide radio-frequency microelectronics to support a next-generation electronic warfare platform.

In the same month, the company launched its TRRUST-Stor solid-state drive to low-Earth orbit as part of efforts to deploy microelectronics that can operate in high-radiation space environments. The SSD technology is meant to support an undisclosed contractor’s constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites.

In mid-2020, Mercury Systems landed a $49 million award from a prime contractor to provide RF and signal processing capabilities for missile defense applications.

The company also secured orders worth $11.7 million to supply Digital RF Memory signal jammers to the U.S. Navy, and another $4.7 million award from a defense contractor to provide technology for processing artificial intelligence workload intended for integration with airborne electro-optic systems.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Mercury Systems and Mark Aslett on his first Wash100 Award. Under his leadership, Mercury Systems continues to demonstrate its commitment to excellence in the GovCon and federal sectors.

