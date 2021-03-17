Merlin Ventures to Help Cybersecurity Startups Engage Public Sector Market

Merlin Ventures

Merlin Ventures has commenced an effort to help cybersecurity startup companies compete in the public sector's information technology market, which is valued at $200 billion.

The investment arm of Merlin Cyber said Tuesday it will provide up to $5M of capital funding, cybersecurity engineering support and go-to-market infrastructure resources to help startups engage the public sector market.

The effort is also intended to help participating companies comply with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, which aims to standardize the security of cloud products used in the U.S. government.

“Our 25-plus years of experience in the public sector can now be leveraged by innovative cybersecurity startups to help them expedite FedRAMP certification and propel them into the U.S. public sector,” said David Phelps, CEO of Merlin Ventures.