Microsoft Azure’s Tom Keane Talks Ongoing Cloud, Data Security Partnerships

Tom Keane Microsoft Azure

Tom Keane, corporate vice president for Azure global at Microsoft's Azure business, said the company is launching new DevSecOps offerings and partnering with the Department of Defense on cloud, artificial intelligence and analytics efforts.

Keane wrote in a blog post published Tuesday that Microsoft is rolling out enterprise DevSecOps concepts driven by automation, continuous monitoring and validation to help accelerate “authority to operate” timelines.

The company is also working with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Intel to commercialize fully homomorphic encryption to fortify infrastructure for data confidentiality.

Other current Microsoft initiatives include a collaborative research and development agreement with the Defense Information Systems Agency to develop DOD's cloud infrastructure-as-code environment for Azure to support the engineering of standardized cloud environments that comply with all impact level requirements.

"This will further the government’s ability to secure the supply chain and help defense industrial base companies harden environments to comply with recent [Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement] updates and Cybersecurity Maturity Model certification requirements," noted Keane.

Keane's post also highlighted Microsoft’s progress in other efforts including Apache open-source initiatives, the Azure Orbital ground-station-as-a-service satellite communications offering and the Windows Virtual Desktop collaborative platform.

Microsoft plans to conduct an Azure Government DC virtual event to discuss updates on March 31.