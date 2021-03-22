Microsoft Introduces Vaccine Management Product for Government Agencies, Health Care Providers

Microsoft

Microsoft has released a technology offering built to help government and private health care organizations manage mass vaccination efforts from scheduling to logistics and outcome monitoring.

The Microsoft Vaccination Management platform is based on the Power Platform — a suite of business application development, visualization and process automation tools – and provides users access to records via a single app. according to a blog post published Friday.

In their joint blog entry, Microsoft Chief Medical Officer David Rhew and Satish Thomas, vice president for business applications and solutions engineering, wrote that the platform includes a dashboard for tracking progress and a feature to work with immunization information systems.

They added that the company's consulting services group has implemented more than 230 emergency response missions across the globe since the World Health Organization declared a COVID-19 pandemic in March of last year.

The Microsoft Services Disaster Response program has completed 71 COVID-19 relief projects during 2020 and another 46 initiatives as of last month, according to Rhew and Thomas.