Unanet

Microsoft Introduces Vaccine Management Product for Government Agencies, Health Care Providers

Brenda Marie Rivers March 22, 2021 News, Technology

Microsoft Introduces Vaccine Management Product for Government Agencies, Health Care Providers
Microsoft

Microsoft has released a technology offering built to help government and private health care organizations manage mass vaccination efforts from scheduling to logistics and outcome monitoring.

The Microsoft Vaccination Management platform is based on the Power Platform — a suite of business application development, visualization and process automation tools – and provides users access to records via a single app. according to a blog post published Friday.

In their joint blog entry, Microsoft Chief Medical Officer David Rhew and Satish Thomas, vice president for business applications and solutions engineering, wrote that the platform includes a dashboard for tracking progress and a feature to work with immunization information systems.

They added that the company's consulting services group has implemented more than 230 emergency response missions across the globe since the World Health Organization declared a COVID-19 pandemic in March of last year.

The Microsoft Services Disaster Response program has completed 71 COVID-19 relief projects during 2020 and another 46 initiatives as of last month, according to Rhew and Thomas.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Esri

Esri, Airspace Link Release Update for Cloud-Based Drone Mapping Software

Esri has partnered with Airspace Link to implement new situational awareness features into the former's end-to-end cloud-based drone mapping software tool. The new integration for the Site Scan for ArcGIS flight planner tool is designed to display data associated with a specified area including information on no-flight zones, special activities and controlled airspaces, Esri said Friday.

EA-18G Growler

Boeing Kicks Off Growler Aircraft Modification Effort for Navy

Boeing has commenced an effort to update the U.S. Navy’s fleet of EA-18G Growler aircraft, which operates to jam the communications of enemy forces. The company said Friday it will modify the aircraft's architecture in both mission system and structural aspects over a five-year period.

Apache helicopter

Army Posts Sources Sought Notice for Apache Manned/Unmanned Teaming Tech Production

The U.S. Army is looking for information on potential sources of production services for a manned/unmanned teaming platform designed to integrate with the Apache attack helicopter. The Army said in a sources sought notice posted Friday that it seeks vendors for follow on production of the MUMT-eXpanded system and its associated subsystems including upper receiver antennas, remotely operated video-enabled receiver modems and data link system processors.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved