Microsoft, Thales Forge Cloud Data Security Partnership

Cloud data security

Microsoft and Thales have partnered to integrate two offerings in a push to help highly regulated sectors protect sensitive data in cloud-based Office 365 applications while maintaining privacy compliance.

The partnership combined the Double Key Encryption for Microsoft 365 and Thales' Luna Hardware Security Modules to support confidential data protection efforts in the financial services, health care and government sectors, the Paris-based technology provider said Tuesday.

Thales noted the integrated platform uses a pair of keys separately managed by the customer and Microsoft's control hub, allowing only users to view data when they have access to both tools.

Luna HSMs are designed to store and manage cryptographic keys in network-attached appliances, while Double Key Encryption is intended to manage the security of highly sensitive data.