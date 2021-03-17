Military Procurement Vet Kevin Nunes Joins Aminad Consulting as Principal

Kevin Nunes Principal Aminad Consulting

Kevin Nunes, former deputy director of Headquarters Marine Corps Contracting, has joined Aminad Consulting to serve as principal of the advisory services company.

Nunes will work on business development and customer service efforts to help Aminad pursue further growth, the company said Tuesday.

The military career of Nunes includes work as contracting director with Marine Corps Installations Command, where he stood up a headquarters contracting office.

He used category management approaches to drive contract-driven service and product delivery across USMC.

Lido Ramadan, president of Aminad Consulting, said he believes Nunes' military contracting experience will help the company expand its presence in the U.S. defense market.