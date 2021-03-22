Navy Issues RFI for Autonomy Software Factory Development Project

US Navy

The U.S. Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command has posted a request for information to seek industry inputs on capabilities and methodologies that could support the development of an autonomy software factory.

The service branch aims to build, test, certify and field autonomous capabilities for unmanned surface and undersea vehicles via the Rapid Autonomy Integration Lab program, according to a Beta SAM notice posted Friday.

The effort also intends to launch a distributed system of testing and tools including cloud-based infrastructure, automated software testing pipelines, software and data repositories, modeling and simulation technologies, modeling and simulation tools, and hardware-in-the-loop testing facilities.

The Navy considers launching RAIL as an organization that may manage proper configuration for datasets, modeling and simulation tools, autonomous offerings, testing and evaluation systems.

Interested vendors have until April 20 to email their responses to the RFI.