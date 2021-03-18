Unanet

Navy Plans Aircraft Mission Tech Contract Award to Northrop for Manned-Unmanned Teaming Demo

Matthew Nelson March 18, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Naval Air Systems Command has indicated its intent to award Northrop Grumman a sole-source contract to develop mission computer and display software for the U.S. Navy's E-2D tactical airborne early warning and control aircraft.

The proposed cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will include software design, development, test and evaluation services to support the branch's initiative to demonstrate teaming between manned and unmanned platforms, according to a notice posted on SAM. gov.

NAVAIR said Wednesday it plans to also seek technical assistance from the company to create and ensure accuracy of radar calibration data for aircraft assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Twenty, or VX-20.

The command expects the project to last for six months after awarding of the contract and has determined that Northrop, which manufactures the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye planes, is the only company with the experience and knowledge to address the software requirement.

