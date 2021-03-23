NCI President, CEO Paul Dillahay Receives Third Wash100 Award; Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Quoted

Paul Dillahay President and CEO NCI

Paul Dillahay, president and CEO of NCI Information Systems, has received his third Wash100 Award, the most respected and sought after award in all of government contracting (GovCon), to recognize his accomplishments for the GovCon sector and anticipate his success for the rest of 2021.

“Paul Dillahay is a heads up CEO that has transformed NCI into a robust enterprise wide IT solutions provider, while also financially securing the company and raising its now extensive technology profile to include artificial intelligence solutions for DoD as well as the intelligence and civilian agencies,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award. “Paul has brought a wide array of industry experiences and produced an agile services and network solutions provider with great promise, which has earned him his third Wash100 Award.”

Dillahay shared with ExecutiveBiz his goals to continue to drive growth for NCI heading into 2021.

“We want to transition as smoothly as possible on GSA DIGIT, and optimize the service delivery. As we step back and look at the rest of the portfolio, we will continue to drive adoption of our AI solutions to our existing customers,” he said.

“We will also work to identify new potential technology partners to bring into the portfolio. We plan to bid close to $2 billion of RFPs this year to continue to maintain our very strong win rate in 2021, which will facilitate and accelerate growth in the future,” Dillahay told ExecutiveBiz.

Executive Mosaic congratulates NCI and Dillahay on the third Wash100 Award win of his long federal career. His leadership to NCI and drive to move the company forward have also led to great contributions to the federal sector and helped improve the GovCon community as a whole.

