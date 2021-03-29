Unanet

NIST Seeks R&D Support for Cybersecurity Standards Development

Brenda Marie Rivers March 29, 2021 News

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is looking for potential sources of research and development services to help inform the NIST Information Technology Laboratory's cybersecurity and information security efforts.

NIST said in a notice posted Thursday that it plans to issue an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to support the ITL Computer Security Division’s work establishing standards, practices and tools for ensuring the security of U.S. systems.

The agency seeks input from subject matter experts on cybersecurity task areas associated with high, moderate and low priority cyber topic areas.

NIST’s R&D initiative will primarily focus on high-priority cybersecurity areas which cover subjects such as cloud computing, identity and access management, mobile security, network security, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The effort is also meant to support CSD’s outreach initiatives, according to the sources-sought notice.

Responses to the notice are due on April 15.

